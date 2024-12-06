Knicks National Anthem Singer Gets Heckled But Completely Wins Over the Crowd

The stars were not the only thing that was bright during the Knicks game on Dec. 5.

A singer by the name of Liceli was asked to sing the national anthem at the game. She had just sung the line "...and bright stars, through the..." when she was heckled by an audience member at the event.

While it is unknown what the person shouted at her, the footage from the event has since gone viral on social media.

As Liceli, who wore a blue No. 24 Knicks jersey, was being hacked, she turned her head, seemingly confirming where the criticism was coming from. As she powered through the performance, the audience soon put their support behind the singer -- even Karl-Anthony Towns flashed a wide grin.

However, the performance once again suffered a setback when another fan shouted out a few moments later. However, Liceli did not stop and once again powered through the reminder of the song.

After her rendition, the crowd gave a strong, positive reaction and she waved as she exited the floor.

KAT and the Garden had her back & she crushed it https://t.co/EIlCAE0VZn pic.twitter.com/pCD8WsF8tq — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 6, 2024

At the end of the game, the Knicks went on to win their fourth straight win, including their second against the Hornets in a span of seven days.

Their next series of games is against the Pistons on Dec. 7.

This is not the only sports moment to go viral over the last year. In October, rapper Fat Joe was blamed for the Yankees losing after his controversial World Series performance.

Fat Joe shared several pictures of the event as well as some clips of him performing. The videos were less than stellar and Fat Joe can be seen snuggling to keep up with the backing track.

People roasted Fat Joe in the comments, saying he was to blame for the loss.

"This is the moment I knew the Yankees was going to lose this game tonight," one person said.

"As soon as fat joe came out I knew we were doomed..." chimed in another Yankees fan.