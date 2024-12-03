Cardi B Admits She Hates Her New Song in the Middle of Teasing It

Cardi B continues to tease new music, but she doesn't always like it.

In a clip going viral on social media, Cardi can be heard rapping along to an unrelated song.

"Pretty face, pretty feet, pedicure on my pedigree / Main n---, side n---- /. Fuck them n--- let them eat," she raps before stopping to look into the camera.

After a minute of her starring into the camera, she declares that she hates the song.

"I hate this song," she says with a disgusted look on her face.

Despite her dislike for the song, she continues to go back and rap the song with a smile on her face.

Cardi B previews a song from the studio, expresses her distaste for it mid-lyric.



-What are your thoughts on the song?pic.twitter.com/3FTK2zQd8s — Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) December 3, 2024

It is unclear if the song will be released and if it is attached to her long-awaited sophomore album that was supposed to arrive this year. However, the project has been delayed yet another year.

Despite assuring fans in March, "I'm dropping my album this year, so stay tuned for the announcement," Cardi has since walked back on that statement.

"Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out — I can't tell y'all what I'm working on — [and] hopefully next year I get [myself] a lil' boyfriend," she told her followers on Instagram.

Cardi B confirms that her second studio album will be out in 2025 and that it will be her year. pic.twitter.com/xvGJSigtRa — Female Rap Game (@femalerapgamee) November 18, 2024

The delay of her sophomore album comes after a turbulent year for the rapper, in which she decided to divorce her now estranged husband, Offset.

Additionally, Cardi announced that she and Offset were expecting their third child together in August of this year. The pregnancy news came one day after the couple announced that they would be divorcing after six years of marriage.

Cardi revealed the following month that she had given birth on Sept. 7. Since their separation, the couple has engaged in a series of online insults toward one another. During the back and forth, Cardi has constantly pointed out Offset's "narcissism."

Her last album was 2018's Invasion of Privacy with spawned the hits "I Like It," "Bodak Yellow," "Be Careful" and more. The album has been certified 4x Platinum since its release, tying for the highest-certified female rap album this century.