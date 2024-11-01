Dodgers' Kiké Hernández Brutally Shades Fat Joe's Disastrous World Series Performance During Victory Parade

Dodgers player Kiké Hernández is one of the many people who have laid into Fat Joe after the rapper's widely panned World Series performance.

During the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory parade on Nov. 1, Hernández threw some parting shots at Fat Joe. He first began by praising the Dodgers and how well their team has done this year. Then, he moved into praising Ice Cube, who performed on behalf of the Dodgers in the World Series.

"Hey, Cube. Give it up for Ice Cube people. With his performance we didn't even play the game we had already won," he began.

"Then we go to New York. And this guy who used to be fat, he's not fat anymore, his name is Joe, he came out. Guess what? We didn't even need to play because after that performance he had won," he concluded as the crowd laughed.

Kike Hernández didn’t cuss but took some parting shots at Fat Joe. pic.twitter.com/62jyCXYi2c — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) November 1, 2024

Hernández was not the only player on the Dodgers to come out and shade Fat Joe for his performance. Joe Kelly also threw some shots his way after the Dodgers' shocking game five victory due to a disastrous fifth inning for the Yankees that saw the team give up five runs due to poor defense.

"We were down 5-0, they put Fat Joe up on the board. It's like 'That's an easy W now.' Fat Joe is the curse. They started kicking the ball around and playing Yankee kickball," he said.

The "Fat Joe curse" led to New York playing "Yankees defense," according to Joe Kelly. 😝pic.twitter.com/IPwtHAASI3 https://t.co/pzKCKwF82x — Dodgers Tailgate (@DodgersTailgate) November 1, 2024

"Yankee fans is there such thing as the "Fat Joe" curse," questioned one person on Twitter.

Yankee fans is there such thing as the "Fat Joe" curse. @Jomboy_ — Nelson Calderon (@NelsonCalde89) November 1, 2024

To top it all off, Ice Cube gave an impromptu performance at the Dodgers parade on Friday to celebrate the team taking the World Series.

Ice Cube is back for an encore with a little help from Dave Roberts pic.twitter.com/5cwtQ97kl0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 1, 2024

It was previously reported that Fat Joe was blamed by fans for the Yankees losing the World Series after his controversial performance.

"As soon as fat joe came out I knew we were doomed..." said one fan.

"Dodgers advance to 3 - 0 with this performance," joked another on Instagram.

More comments lamented the fact that Fat Joe was the chosen performer, given that many other prominent rappers come from New York. With his horrible performance behind him, another shot at him was the universal praise of Ice Cube's performance.

Additionally, the rapper also got criticism for wearing Timberlands on the mound during his performance as it may have created more work for the crew that keep up the mound in an already busy time as well as damage to the dirt.