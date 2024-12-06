Doechii's 'Colbert' Show Performance Blasted as 'Harriet Tubman Music'

Doechii's latest performance has some slamming the singer over the sound of her music as well as her aesthetic for it.

The rapper stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Dec. 4 where she performed her songs "Boiled Peanuts" and "Denial is a River."

Dressed in Gucci and adidas, the Florida-bred musician and her two background dancers are intertwined through waist-length braids, moving in sync with both tracks.

The performance showcased performative facial expressions, choreography and a custom set.

However, not everyone was a fan of the performance and a conversation erupted on X, where many people labeled the performance as "Harriet Tubman music."

"Making those Harriet Tubman music is the cheat code to getting respected in rap...," one person wrote alongside a clip of the performance.

Not surprisingly, social media erupted into a debate over the label.

"We're sorry she has clothes on and actually puts art into her artistry. I know it can be alot to comprehend for most," an X user wrote, coming to the rapper's defense.

Another user praised Doechii for not only rapping about sex and money.

"One artist that's not only talkin' bout sex and money get popular and yall start hating, that's weird," added another.

Others questioned the usage of the term.

"I'm sorry.... But who uses the term... "Harriet Tubman" Music? I'm trying to get the point," someone else questioned.

Harriet Tubman was an American abolitionist and social activist. She helped to rescue slaves using a network of safe houses known as the Underground Railroad. In her later years, she was an activist in the women's suffrage movement.

Doechii took to X the next day to reveal some new insights into the performance.

"This one is for Hip Hop. I felt heavily inspired by the lineage of Hip Hop and how it contributes to who I am today. This is my first self choreographed performance and one of the most important things I wanted to highlight was my connection to black women through Hip Hop. With the help of hair artist Malcom Marquez, we were able to make this symbolic art performance come to life in just a short week," she said.

"This is my take on the future of Hip Hop. This is blackness. This is luxury. This is history," Doechii added.

Both "Boiled Peanuts" and "Denial is a River" appear on the rapper's latest mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Following its release, she earned multiple nominations at the Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album.