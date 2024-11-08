Doechii Has the Most Raw Reaction to Her Incredible 'Best Rap Album' Grammy Nomination

Tampa-based rapper Doechii has had an incredibly significant year musically, releasing her third mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal in August while serving an impeccable guest verse on Katy Perry's comeback album 143 and Tyler, the Creator's critically acclaimed CHROMAKOPIA. Debuting in 2020, it seems her hard work has paid off, officially earning some recognition from the academy.

The 26-year-old rapper has landed multiple 2025 Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Remixed Recording, and Best Rap Performance, though it was her Best Rap Album nomination that stood out: she's the first female rapper to land in the best rap album category since Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy in 2020.

The rapper took to social media to express her uncontainable joy. On Instagram Live, Doechii reacted exuberantly to the news, exclaiming Nicki Minaj's "Which b—h you know made a million off a mixtape?" lyrics while slamming the wall. Fans also took to social media to celebrate her win, happy to see her be rightfully honored. This also included fellow TDE member Schoolboy Q, who excitedly tweeted, "DOECHII !!!!!!!!"

Her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal is up against some pretty hefty competition, including Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You, J. Cole's Might Delete Later, Common and Pete Rock's The Auditorium, Vol. 1 and Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

The Florida rapper will also battle it out in the Best New Artist category against names like Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Khruangbin, RAYE, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims.

Grammys

