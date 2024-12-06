Miami Showband Frontman Dickie Rock Passes Away at 88

Legendary singer Dickie Rock has passed away at 88.

According to The Irish Times on December 6, the Miami Showband frontman's death was confirmed by his family. The statement elaborated that his family was saddened to confirm the departure of Rock, who passed away peacefully on the evening of the 6th.

It continued that his children, Jason Rock, John Rock, Richard Rock, Sarah Jane Rock, and Peter Rock will miss their father very much. The statement also mentioned, "Dickie lost his beloved Judy in 2022 and they are now together again, and that is of some comfort to the family."

Furthermore, it informed that the funeral arrangements will be announced soon and that the family is asking for privacy in this time of grieving.

Apart from being the lead singer of The Miami Showband, Rock also took his talent to new heights by competing in the Eurovision Song Contest in Luxembourg.

On social media, fans extended their condolences and expressed their grief over the singer's passing. They commemorated Rock by mentioning his impact on the music scene and unforgettable showmanship throughout his career.

"A true Irish superstar when we badly needed them. He brought colour, joy, and music to a gray Ireland," one netizen captioned.

— JOE DUFFY (@joeliveline) December 6, 2024

Another stated, "Superb singer and performer. 'Every Step of the Way' deserved to be an international hit."