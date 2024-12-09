Shania Twain's Vegas Residency Outfit Divides the Internet Over Her 'Rhinestone Depends'

Shania Twain's latest costume doesn't impress the internet much.

The country music legend went viral after videos from her Las Vegas residency called Come on Over began circulating on the internet. She didn't go viral for her singing abilities, but rather, for what she was wearing.

In the clip posted to X by Oil London, Twain can be seen wearing a racy white garment and a long pink jacket.

Shania Twain, 59, performs on stage in a bodysuit and lingerie.



However, not everyone was a fan of her outfit. Ruthless people in the comments section shared their thoughts on her interesting costume choice.

"Why does her underwear resemble depends?" wrote one person on X.

"Shania used to be much more classier than this," added another.

"Oh no, aging women on stage in lingerie is not attractive," someone else said.

"Is it a strip show or what," another said.

"I love Shania Twain and her shape looks great but that outfit and the change of hair color just isn't her. Maybe she has been hanging out with Cher," joked another.

This is not the first tie Twain has come under fire for her appearance this year. In July, the singer headlined Glastonbury for one of the slots. To celebrate the occasion, she took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos of her performance.

"This has been one of my favourite tours to date - sold out shows, fantastic crowds and warm welcomes everywhere we go... You've truly spoilt me! Thank you to everyone who's come out to a show so far, I'm having a blast on the road! We've got three shows left and I'd love to see you there 🫶 Lytham, Chepstow, London - Let's go girls!!" she captioned the post.

However, the video clips caused fans to poke fun at her voice and her appearance while she was at the festival.

"Always loved her but she was awful. Both at Belfast and Glastonbury. She was unrecognisable, her voice was different and she didn't sing one full song. Too concerned about how she looked. Completely different woman to the one I last seen in concert!" one fan said.

"Is no one going to say how bad her vocals were ? It was all backing vocals that did the high notes," a person said.

"Bless her, but it was awful," shared another.

Twain has not commented on the latest criticism of her outfits.