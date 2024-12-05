Ariana Grande Tears Up While Fighting Back Against 'Dangerous' Speculation About Her Weight

Ariana Grande opened up emotionally about ongoing speculation surrounding her weight and appearance during a recent interview, shedding light on the pressures she has faced throughout her career.

It's just the latest display of vulnerability she has shared alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo on the tear-filled Wicked press tour.

The 31-year-old Grande addressed the issue during an appearance on the Oui Oui Baguette podcast in France. When asked how she manages societal beauty standards, Ariana candidly reflected on her experiences growing up in the spotlight.

Fighting back tears, Ariana briefly paused as Erivo offered support. She then explained, "I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons. But that's everything... even just the simplest thing... your appearance, you know?"

Ariana acknowledged the difficulty of tuning out public scrutiny, describing the invasive commentary as "uncomfortable and horrible," regardless of its origin. She likened the experience to common situations many people face, such as being subject to unsolicited remarks at family gatherings.

"Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone's granny says, 'Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?' or 'You look heavier! What happened?'" she said, illustrating how such comments can feel invasive and hurtful.

She emphasized the broader cultural implications, criticizing the normalized habit of commenting on others' appearances. "I think in today's society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn't have — at all — commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health, or how they present themselves," Ariana stated.

She went on to describe this behavior as "really dangerous," calling for a shift away from the culture of unsolicited judgments.

Despite her years of enduring such scrutiny, Ariana explained that she no longer allows it to take up space in her life. "It's not welcome. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on, I have so much love, and it's not invited, so I don't leave space for it anymore," she shared.

Grateful for a strong support system, Ariana expressed that she now prioritizes her work and relationships over the noise of public opinion.

The star's vulnerability during the interview highlighted the emotional toll of constant scrutiny and sparked discussions about the harmful effects of commenting on others' bodies, regardless of intention. Watch the interview below.