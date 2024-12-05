50 Cent Says This Is Why Jay-Z Tried to Prevent Him From Playing the Super Bowl

In a new interview, 50 Cent suggested that Jay-Z tried to prevent him from performing at the Super Bowl ahead of the "In da Club" rapper's guest appearance during 2022's Super Bowl LVI halftime show headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. And 50 said he didn't understand the reasoning.

At least that's what Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson told Cam'ron's Talk With Flee in the first part of a video interview that emerged on Thursday (Dec. 5). As hip-hop heads known, Jay-Z has been the main architect behind the Super Bowl halftime shows since the NFL partnered with Jay's Roc Nation since 2019, a partnership that continues for the halftime shows today.

So what happened between 50 Cent and Jay-Z? As reported earlier this year by Billboard, 50 had initially been left off the halftime roster that year, but said, "Eminem wouldn't do it without me." When all was said and done, of course, 50 still appeared as a guest, but it apparently could've been a lot different.

"He was doing some wild sh*t, OK?" 50 Cent says of Jay-Z. "'Cause he was saying to Eminem that the NFL had the issue with me. And I'm like, well what's the issue? Why do I have an issue when I'm becoming a partner in the actual team, but they got an issue with my performance? It makes no sense."

Asked point blank why Jay-Z didn't want him to take part, or if he was threatened about it, 50 Cent went on to invoke the nature of hip-hop culture as the arbiter of what winds up as disagreements — or "beef" — in the music scene.

50 Cent talks about Jay-Z trying to prevent him from performing at the Superbowl, but not understanding what his reasoning was



He also says the blame was put on the NFL but he knew that wasn’t the case



🎥: https://t.co/cOwRn6DW3D https://t.co/IDZ78oOHtC pic.twitter.com/uYVxoNlRpo — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 5, 2024

"Not even threatened, I think it's just — our culture's competitive, man, it is," 50 responds. "But I think when it goes past the music itself to blocking things in business. Then I don't understand that. Like, right now, you're not even competing for a slot. You don't have a new song out that you wanted to be on the Top 10 or the Top 5, and you still competing. It just don't make sense. Like what we competing for? What's the goal?"

He continues, "A lot of the competitive stuff — we would call it beef, right? That terminology changed when it's Biggie and Tupac, 'cause we start saying the things that people would say that caused beef in the environment. Before that, they called it 'battling' in our culture. 'Cause that's what it is until it turns into some street sh*t."

He adds, "So when you're not competing for those things anymore, and you start looking, and you goin', so, what was the problem? You can't exactly remember what the problem was."

Watch the interview below.