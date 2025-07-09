Nicki Minaj Throws Shade at Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z Over Lawsuit Drama

Nicki Minaj has reignited her public feud with Megan Thee Stallion and Jay-Z, using social media to call them out after a federal judge allowed a harassment lawsuit against Megan and her team to move forward.

The lawsuit, filed by former cameraman Emilio Garcia, claims he was forced to witness Megan having sex in a car while working on her European tour.

Minaj jumped on Instagram and X on July 8 to share her reaction with fans.

According to Billboard, she posted a screenshot of the news, writing, "What was the name of that law again???????? Karma's Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord's law?"—a direct jab at Megan's previous diss track "Hiss," which mentioned "Megan's Law."

Minaj responded strongly to the rumors, pointing to her faith as her foundation and dismissing the false stories being spread online.

She expressed confidence in her ongoing success, hinting at more projects in the works and joking that the gossip only benefits her financially. She also commented with a GIF of herself laughing, mocking the situation.

Garcia stated that the situation occurred during a 2022 car ride in Ibiza, where he was with Megan and a small group of other women.

He alleges that during the car ride, Megan started getting intimate with someone right beside him.

Minaj Defends Gay Cameraman, Accuses Megan of Harassment

Garcia, who is gay, says he felt "embarrassed, mortified, and offended." He also claims Megan told him not to speak about the event and later called him a "fat bitch."

Nicki reacted to those claims on X, writing, "Being a gay man doesn't give any woman the right to sexually grind on you or have sex in front of you." She then shared a memory of seeing a stylist in an uncomfortable position, hinting at similar behavior.

Garcia is suing Megan, Roc Nation, Hot Girl Touring, and Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment Inc. for creating a hostile work environment and violating labor laws, Complex said.

Minaj also threw shade at Jay-Z, reposting a headline about a man claiming to be his son and writing, "Oh is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well. To God be the glory."

She's also been vocal about how Roc Nation allegedly sabotaged her career after she chose to sign with Young Money.

Most recently, Minaj criticized Jay-Z for excluding Lil Wayne from the Super Bowl halftime show and claimed Jay owes her $100 to $200 million—money she says she'll use to help her fans with school costs.