Jay-Z Breaks Silence on Long-Running 'Secret Son' Allegations: 'This Is Nothing More Than Harassment'

Jay-Z has filed a federal lawsuit in response to the paternity suit filed previously by Rymir Satterthwaite, a 32-year-old New Jersey resident who believes that he's the son of the hip-hop mogul.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly described the latest legal action as "just the latest" in a decades-long campaign to harass him.

The lawsuit, filed on May 6 without legal representation, alleges that Jay-Z has actively avoided taking a DNA test and has used his resources to silence Satterthwaite.

Jay-Z's legal team said the claims have already been reviewed and rejected in multiple courts, and added that continued attempts to revive them have led to a contempt order. "The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected – in multiple other courts," the filing read. His lawyer also noted that Carter only became aware of the new lawsuit on June 3 and requested more time to respond, citing the need to "evaluate and prepare."

Legal Battles and Allegations of Suppression

Satterthwaite, who maintains he is not seeking money, claims his late mother Wanda had a relationship with Jay-Z in the early 1990s. He said he was raised by his godmother, who has also been named in previous filings. According to the suit, Jay-Z and his legal team "exploited legal systems in multiple jurisdictions" to block paternity efforts, while refusing to take a DNA test.

"I can take being embarrassed. I just can't take him not saying anything. It is not fair," Satterthwaite told the Daily Mail last year, expressing frustration over the rapper's silence. He also alleged that he's faced threats, including an incident where his car was shot six times, which he interpreted as a warning to keep quiet.

Despite the multiple dismissed cases, Satterthwaite is now seeking damages for emotional distress and what he calls the wrongful dismissal of previous paternity suits related to child support and college funding.

A rep for Jay-Z called the claims "nothing more than harassment," reiterating that the accusations have been repeatedly rejected in prior legal proceedings.

Nicki Minaj Drags Jay-Z Into Tidal Dispute

Separately, Nicki Minaj has stirred controversy of her own involving Jay-Z. On social media, she alleged that the Roc Nation founder owes her between $100 million and $200 million tied to her stake in the Tidal streaming platform.

Minaj said she was offered only $1 million for her shares after Tidal was sold to Jack Dorsey's Square in 2021, adding, "It's only collecting more interest." She also revived Satterthwaite's paternity allegations by posting a screenshot referencing the case, saying, "To God be the glory."