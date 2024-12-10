Megan Fox's Heartbreak: Text Messages Reportedly Lead to Split with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has reportedly broken it off with Machine Gun Kelly after finding text messages that indicated he was texting with other women.

According to a source who spoke to PageSix, Fox, 38, reflected on their relationship during their Thanksgiving trip to Vail, Colorado, and ultimately decided to part ways.

Fox's suspicions were heightened when she and MGK were on holiday, and she checked his phone, according to the source.

"She found text messages involving other women and decided she was done," the source said.

The 34-year-old rapper and singer-songwriter, who goes by Colson Baker, is known for his catchy hooks and party anthems.

The pair, who were expecting their first baby together, had gone through some very rocky years, with the pair's relationship gaining and losing elements over the past few years.

Fox had previously been willing to put on a brave face and work through trust issues caused by MGK's history of philandering, but her new discovery soured her.

"Megan always had trust issues because of past behavior," the insider noted. "While she was working on rebuilding her trust with Colson and was excited to grow their family together, her feelings have changed."

Fox revealed that she was pregnant only two weeks before the breakup. She shares three children — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 — with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.

"Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn't need a man in her life," the source said. Reps for Fox and MGK did not immediately return a request for comment.

Over the last couple of weeks, the high-profile couple had been the subject of speculation about their relationship status.