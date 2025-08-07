Machine Gun Kelly Shares Disappointing Super Bowl Moment With Taylor Swift During Chiefs Defeat

What started as a night of music and celebration at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans quickly turned disappointing for Machine Gun Kelly, who was sharing a suite with Taylor Swift.

According to DailyMail, the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, had been invited to watch the game in Travis Kelce's box alongside Swift.

As a longtime friend and fellow Cleveland native of Kelce, Baker had high hopes for a memorable evening. But as the Kansas City Chiefs fell behind by a huge margin, those plans faded fast.

"At the beginning of it, Taylor was like, 'Hell yea, we're gonna come watch you perform. It's gonna be crazy tonight,'" Baker recalled in an interview with ABC News.

"Internally I was stoked. I was like, 'Oh, what a legendary night this is gonna be.'"

Unfortunately, it wasn't. The Chiefs were down 34-0 by the third quarter and eventually lost 40-22.

When mgk and Taylor Swift were watching the Super Bowl in Travis Kelce's suite: "What a legendary night this is gonna be." 😭

🎥full interview: https://t.co/gsOlE6u7SP#mgk #machinegunkelly #colsonbaker machine gun kelly pic.twitter.com/Fl7AF1WJhx — mgkmagic (@mgkmagic) August 6, 2025

Read more: Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Furious as Megan Fox Chooses Brian Austin Green for Baby Support

MGK Says Chiefs' Loss Ended Post-Game Party Plans With Swift

As the mood in the suite dropped, Baker said he turned to Swift and asked, "Y'all aren't coming tonight, huh?" She replied, "I don't think so, man."

Baker still performed in New Orleans that night, but the party he had imagined — one like the year before when he, Swift, Kelce, and Megan Fox celebrated a Super Bowl win in Las Vegas — never happened.

Instead, the loss left Kelce and his circle feeling the weight of the moment. The tight end, 35, later considered retirement but chose to return for a 13th season, Maca said.

This offseason looked much different from the last. Rather than traveling on Swift's Eras Tour or appearing on stage at Wembley, Kelce kept a low profile, attending family events and training in Florida.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid noticed the effort. "He's svelte right now," Reid said. "He looks like he's 20. He's doing a good job. He's in great shape."

As for Baker, he turned the disappointment into music. After the game, he wrote a new track called "Don't Wait Run Fast," which later became a theme for ESPN College Football. "We need one of those guitar riffs that can bring life to something that there is no life in anymore," he said.