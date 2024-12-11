Jay-Z's Sexual Assault Allegations Won't Affect Partnership with NFL Says Commissioner Roger Goodell

Jay-Z's rape allegations have continued to make headlines, as the accusations laid eyes on the impact it had on the rapper's connections with certain brands and organizations. However, the NFL has released its stance on the controversial matter.

On December 11, CNN reported that Roger Goodell, the commissioner for the National Football League, has stood by Jay-Z, also known by his real name Shawn Carter. The commissioner has expressed that the league is fully aware of Carter's allegations and his response.

"We are aware of the civil allegations and Jay-Z's really strong response to that," Goodell shared.

The commissioner continued that the litigation revolving around Carter is occurring, but from the league's point of view, Goodell added that it won't affect the organization's relationship with the rapper and his company Roc Nation.

"Our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparation for the next Super Bowl."

Goodell also shared that Roc Nation has had a good impact on the NFL, commending the company for being "incredible" with its assistance to the league for the Super Bowl, as well as other events.

"They've been great partners that have provided a lot of value for us," the commissioner said.

Earlier on December 8, Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an after-party in the 2000s alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs. The accusations were instantly denied by the rapper in a post through Roc Nation.