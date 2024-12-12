Hailey Bieber Reacts to Selena Gomez's Engagement News

Hailey Bieber is celebrating Selena Gomez's engagement.

The wife of Selena's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, has shown a subtle nod of support after Selena announced that she was engaged to Benny Blanco. Selena's post has gone on to garner over 16 million likes and one of them was Hailey.

Over the years, Hailey and Selena have had a complicated relationship. Hailey supported Selena and Justin's relationship at first and then she dated Justin on-and-off when he and Selena were also on-and-off.

In 2019, Selena released her song "Lose You to Love Me," which seemingly took shots at Justin over his quick engagement to Hailey.

"In two months you replaced us like it was easy," she sang on Rare's lead single.

Around the time Selena released the song, Hailey shared a post to Instagram Stories of the song "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker. This caused fans to speculate that it was about Selena. However, Hailey shot this down.

"Please stop with this nonsense... there is no 'response'. This is complete BS," she wrote in the comments section of a post, People reports.

After the release of her next single, Selena asked her fans to "be kind" after Hailey received hate.

Flash-forward to 2021 and Hailey liked Gomez's Elle cover on Instagram and the following year, Selena shut down rumors she shaded Hailey when Hailey uploaded a get ready with me video to TikTok, and she had a similar upload shortly after.

"This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon," Selena said in the comments section, according to People.

Later that year, Hailey addressed claims that she stole Justin from Selena.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," she told Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

She also said the there was "no drama" with Selena. They also posed for a picture in October that year.

However, the drama later continued due to a now-deleted post to TikTok in which Selena said her eyebrows were "too much." A few hours later, Hailey's close friend, Kylie Jenner, posted a selfie on her Instagram Story and wrote: "This was an accident?" The text was placed on her eyebrows, seemingly shading Selena. Kylie then posted a screenshot of her and Hailey on Facetime — both women had zoomed in on their eyebrows.

However, they once again quelled any drama when Kylie posted, "This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Since then, Hailey and Selena have repeatedly asked their followers to not harass the other and have gone on to assert that there is no drama between them.