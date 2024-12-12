Benny Blanco's Engagement Ring to Selena Gomez Is a Nod to Her 2015 Hit

Selena Gomez has found a man that is good for her.

Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco in the late hours of Dec. 11. The ring for her proposal featured a nod to her 2015 hit song, "Good For You."

Blanco opted for a ring that included a marquise-shaped diamond stone set on a gold pavé band. Fans of Gomez will notice the nod to the lyrics in "Good For You," in which she discusses a marquise diamond.

"I'm on my marquise diamond," she sings. "I'm a marquise diamond / Could even make that Tiffany jealous / You say I give it to you hard / So bad, so bad / Make you never wanna leave / I won't, I won't."

The history behind the cut is that King Louis XV of France commissioned his jeweler to design a diamond inspired by his chief mistress, Marquise de Pompadour's smile, Vogue reports.

In the post for her engagement announcement, Gomez shared a snap of herself wearing a fur-like coat, blue jeans and sneakers. Blanco set up the romantic proposal with Taco Bell and a picnic.

"Forever begins now...," she captioned her post on Instagram.

Gomez got some love over her engagement from her many celebrity friends. Bestie Taylor Swift took to the comments section of the post and volunteered be the flower girl at the wedding.

"Yes I will be the flower girl," she wrote.

"Waiiiitttt hold on," Cardi B shared.

"HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!" Jennifer Aniston added.

Blanco even took to the comments section of the post where he called Gomez his "wife."

"Hey wait... that's my wife," he adorably wrote.

Gomez and Blanco first met in 2019, when they collaborated on the song "I Can't Get Enough." However, the pain did not start dating until June 2023. They confirmed the news that they were dating months later in December 2023.

Earlier this month, Gomez stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and shared that she and Blanco have been living together.

"Yeah, that was Thanksgiving at our house," she said when asked about the holidays by the host.

The couple have been facing rumors of a potential engagement for months now and Gomez previously shared that there are "no rules" when it comes to their relationship.

"We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules. I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself," she told Vanity Fair.