Watch Taylor Swift Celebrate Fan's Last Chemotherapy Session at Kansas City Hospital

Global superstar Taylor Swift is keeping busy following the official end of her two-year record-breaking Eras tour.

She surprised staff and patients at Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital Thursday afternoon, as employees say Swift spent at least an hour meeting and singing with excited children. She was also doing FaceTime calls with their families, taking selfies, and giving away gifts, including signed Eras Tour Books.

The entire visit was deeply heartwarming, as Swift celebrated one young boy's last chemotherapy session alongside him.

Swift is said to be in Kansas City visiting boyfriend Travis Kelce ahead of her 35th birthday on Friday. One patient shared with Swift that she was a converted Kelce fan, to which she replied, "Me too." Another patient gifted her a towel that read "GO TAYLORS BOYFRIEND," to which Swift responded with laughter.

The visit marks the start of Swift's long-awaited break after concluding her tour. The New York Times reported that the tour ultimately grossed more than $2 billion ($2,077,618,725) and sold over 10 million (10,168,008) tickets. To express her gratitude to her team, it was reported that Swift had given her crew $197 million in bonuses.