Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt

Cori Broadus, rapper Snoop Dogg's daughter, has opened up about her mental health struggles and a 2021 suicide attempt.

"I've always wanted the pain to go away. You get to a place where you're like, 'Enough is enough,'" she revealed in a candid interview with 'Us Weekly.'

After her 2021 attempted, Broadus also suffered a stroke in 2024.

"I think it really scared everyone," the 25-year-old singer added. "You know, a stroke is no joke. It brought me and my family closer, seeing that anything can happen in a snap of a finger."

When she was suspected to be harming herself, the experience led to her placement on a 5150 hold, which she describes as a turning point.

"Being on a 5150 hold in the hospital, having supervision to go to the bathroom, [having] somebody sitting in a chair to make sure I don't do anything, and then going to a mental facility, it was definitely an eye-opener for me."

5150 "is the number of the section of the Welfare and Institutions Code, which allows an adult who is experiencing a mental health crisis to be involuntarily detained for a 72- hour psychiatric hospitalization when evaluated to be a danger to others, or to himself or herself, or gravely disabled," the County of Orange Health Care Agency Behavioral Health Services defined.

Broadus explained that her lifelong battle with lupus, combined with the isolation of the pandemic, contributed to her mental health challenges. "Once COVID hit, I was just in a dark, deep space," she shared.

Now, she's using her experience to help others, noting that many people have reached out to share similar struggles. "All of that materialistic stuff doesn't go with you when you die," she reflected.

Her fiancé, Wayne Duece, has been a crucial support system throughout her journey. However, she acknowledges that recovery is an ongoing process: "I am so lucky to have Wayne, but still, we're all going through something. It will be okay, and it does come with time."

She also added that her father has been a great source of strength and support through it all.

