Snoop Dogg Declares He's Politically Neutral Despite Trump Inauguration Performance: 'I Represent The Gangster Party'

Snoop Dogg is staying out of politics and aligns with neither the Republicans or Democrats.

The rapper appeared in the 2025 issue of Time Magazine's Top 100 Most Influential People of the year. During his candid interview, Snoop shared that he neither a Republican, nor a Democrat and instead aligns with the "gangster" party.

"I don't do politics and I don't do religion. I don't represent the Democratic Party or the Republican Party. I represent the motherf**king gangster party," Snoop told Time.

The rapper's words come after he performed at an inauguration event for Donald Trump.

Snoop's performance was met with such harsh criticism that the rapper took to social media to defend himself.

"It's Sunday man, I got gospel in my heart right now. For all that hate, I'm going to answer with love. Y'all can't hate enough on me. I love too much. Get your life right stop worrying about mine. I'm cool, I'm together. Still a Black man, still 100 percent Black," Snoop said.

His performance at the event came after Snoop had praised Trump and his actions revealing in 2024 that Trump had "done nothing wrong to me."

"He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris. So, I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," Snoop told The Times.

In the past, Snoop had harsh words for for artists performing for Trump saying that anyone who performs for Trump's 2017 inauguration was a "jiga***o a** n***".

Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in January after beating out Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.