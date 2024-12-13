The Wanted's Max George Hospitalized With Heart Issues: 'This Is a Huge Shock'

The Wanted member Max George has been hospitalized for issues related to his heart health.

George took to his Instagram to reveal the news of his hospitalization by sharing a picture of himself in a hospital bed while giving a thumbs up. In his post, he explained that he was taken to the hospital on Dec. 12 after "feeling really unwell." After some tests were done, the doctors found out that he had issues related to his heart.

"Yesterday I felt really unwell and was taken in to hospital. Unfortunately after some tests they've found that I have some issues with my heart. I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet," George said.

"It's gonna be a difficult few weeks / months... and Christmas in a hospital bed wasn't exactly what I had planned! But, as always, I'm surrounded with love and support from my wonderful partner Maisie, her family, my family and friends and I'm 100 percent in the best place," he added.

George continued: "Although this is a huge shock and no doubt a set back, it's something I'll take on with all I've got! I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was. Apologies if I bore you with updates in the coming weeks..I've probably got a month in a bed and there's not THAT much to do! Let's do this!"

His fellow The Wanted bandmate Siva Kaneswaran took to the comments to share his support.

"Here for you brother. Rest up and get well soon," he wrote

The Wanted – comprised of George, Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, and Tom Parker – rose to fame in early 2010. They are best known for their hit single "Glad You Came" which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their only top ten hit in the US.The band would eventually go on hiatus in 2014.

George is not the only member of the band to face health complications. Parker passed away in March 2022 after a battle with brain cancer.