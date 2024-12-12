Meghan Trainor Reveals the Secret to Her Stunning Weight Loss – and It's Not Ozempic

Meghan Trainor is stepping into a new era — one that reveals a stunning transformation bolstered by weight loss, all thanks to a new embrace of fitness.

Indeed, the popular singer recently revealed how weightlifting has transformed her entire body and mindset. And just take a look at these side-by-side photos of Trainor now versus years past.

The "All About That Bass" performer, 30, opened up about her health journey during a recent appearance on Today, sharing how some strength training became her secret weapon for staying active as a busy mom.

When co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager complimented Trainor on her new look, she shared the motivation behind her fitness routine. "I've got to lift [my kids] up and chase them," Trainor said of her sons, Riley, 3, and Barry, 17 months, whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara. "I'm exhausted." (via People)

Trainor's fitness journey initially started with a goal to prepare for her "Timeless Tour," which wrapped in October. She told People earlier this year, "I want to train and eat clean, and feel good when I'm dancing and singing. I don't wanna be so winded, because right now, I'm winded."

Her approach to exercise has shifted. Instead of endless hours on the treadmill, Trainor has embraced a more manageable, strength-focused routine. "I try to go three times a week of lifting weights," she explained. "I didn't know lifting weights would change my life so much. I was, like, dying, trying to run on the treadmill, and it made me swollen."

Weightlifting, she says, has been a game-changer. "I just saw I can be stronger, you know?" Trainor shared. She also joked about incorporating her kids into her workouts, lifting them like dumbbells. "I'm like, 'Okay, use your legs!'"

Kotb noted that weightlifting can provide lasting energy throughout the day. Trainor agreed but added with a laugh, "And you're dead the whole day."