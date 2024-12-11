Elton John Insists His Health Has 'Never Been Better' Despite Losing His Vision

Elton John may have had health problems this year, but he insists that he has never been better.

The music legend appeared on Good Morning America on Dec. 11 with his husband, David Furnish, when he was asked about his "health challenges."

"Well, David and I always have blood tests every six months in Los Angeles [and] our health has never been better," he said.

John shared that he has had vision issues, stating that it's been "four months" since he's been able to see in his right eye while his left eye is now "not the greatest."

"There's hope and encouragement that it will be OK. We're taking an initiative to try and get it better, but at the moment that's really what we're concentrating on," John shared.

"I can't see anything, I can't read anything, I can't watch anything," he added.

EXCLUSIVE: “I’m still standing and I am better than I ever did.”@eltonofficial talks to @RobinRoberts about his life, career and the personal challenges featured in his new documentary, “Never Too Late.” pic.twitter.com/Gj5XBNsXpv — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 11, 2024

John shared last month to Good Morning America that he lost sight in his right eye back in July.

At the time, John remained optimistic about what the future has for him.

"But I'm kind of stuck in the moment because I can do something like this [the interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don't know. Because I can't see, a lyric for start. We're taking an initiative to try and make it better," he shared.

In September, John revealed that he had been struggling with his eye infection that left him with "only limited vision in one eye."

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," John revealed.

John has dealt with numerous health issues in the past. At the New York Film Festival premiere of his Elton John: Never Too Late, the singer told People that he has had several organs removed over the years.

"I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip," he said.