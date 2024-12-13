Fat Joe Is Still Not Over Losing a Grammy to Chance the Rapper: 'The Biggest Disrespect'

Fat Joe still hasn't moved on from his Grammy loss in 2017. The Bronx rapper, known for his candidness, didn't hold back during a recent listening session for his new album, The World Changed on Me.

In a clip shared by XXL, Joe reflected on thoughts of retirement before revisiting his disappointment over losing Grammys to the Black Eyed Peas and Chance the Rapper.

"So, I'm busy trying to get these businesses going and get real money. Then, Killer Mike wins three Grammys, right? And I call Dre [of Cool & Dre] up, and was like, 'F--k that, they givin' real n--as Grammys?' I said, 'Let's go back in, let's lock in.' If it wasn't for [Killer Mike], I was retired," he began.

Remy Ma was sitting next to Fat Joe and chimed in sharing some of the projects they have been nominated for over the years, leading Joe to exclaim, "We got robbed!"

"'Lean Back' we lost to the Black Eyed Peas — I don't know if you know — without Fergie. And then we lost 'All the Way Up' to Chance the Rapper. Like that's the biggest disrespect ... Let me tell you something, I'ma keep it real with you," he explained.

"You know how Jay-Z used to say, 'Gotta learn to live with regrets?' I can't live with that one. Losing to Chance the Rapper. .. 'All the Way Up' or whatever his s--t was, it was just not that, a'ight. So, Remy comes outta jail, I come outta jail, we throw a f--king miracle frisbee out there, s--t No. 1 in America and you gonna give it to, you know? It's crazy. Grammys been playing with us for a long time," Fat Joe added.

Fat Joe recalls the time Chance The Rapper won the Grammy over Joe and Remy Ma.



“And then we lost ‘All the Way Up’ to Chance The Rapper. Like that’s the biggest disrespect… you know how Jay-Z used to say, ‘Gotta learn to live with regrets,’ I can’t live with that one.” pic.twitter.com/Vsixj81vTw — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 12, 2024

In 2004, the Black Eyed Peas took home the Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group with "Let's Get It Started." Fast forward to 2017, Chance the Rapper won the same award for "No Problem," while Drake's "Hotline Bling" edged out "All the Way Up" for Best Rap Song.

However, it was far from the biggest upset in Grammy history. Macklemore took home the 2014 Grammy for Best Rap album over Kendrick Lamar's seminal good kid m.A.A.d. city.

Macklemore went on to add that the "system" he was "calling out" his entire life is what ultimately led to him taking home the Grammy over Lamar, in an interview with Uproxx.

"I'm struggling with like, 'D-mn, I'm benefiting from the system I've been calling out since I was f**king 20 years old. Here I am at the highest level of artistic merit, the Grammys, and here I am benefiting from the same sh-t I've been talking about. So I was conflicted," he said.

After winning over Lamar, Macklemore sent Lamar a text, stating that he was robbed at the ceremony. The album would go on to become a staple in Lamar's discography.