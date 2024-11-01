Fat Joe Calls Out Puerto Ricans Voting For Trump: 'That's a Latino That Wished They Were White'

During Joe's talk at "Us: A Summit On Black & Brown Men And The Vote," he shared his perspective on Puerto Ricans voting for Trump. "That's house ni*** mentality. That's a Latino that wished they were white."

Fat Joe calls out Puerto Ricans who act white and reacts to jokes comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made about Black people and Puerto Ricans at Donald Trump’s NYC rally.



Hinchcliff referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of trash." He also made crude jokes about Palestinians and Jews, Black voters, and Latinos more broadly.

While Joe said the comment about the island broke his heart, not everyone has had the same reaction. In a recent CNN report, many Puerto Ricans residing in Pennsylvania are still siding with Trump, regardless of the negative comments. He also received an endorsement from Republican Puerto Rico Shadow Sen. Zoraida Buxó.

Other Puerto Rican celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Nicky Jam, however, have publicly endorsed Harris following the remarks.

Fat Joe has also recently made headlines following his polarizing World Series performance opening Game 3 between the Dodgers and Yankees, as many dubbed his rendition of "New York and "All The Way Up" the "worst performance ever."

He's taken criticism in stride, though some have even gone as far as to blame him for the Yankees World Series loss.