Pop Star Breaks Silence on Alleged Abuse by Diddy During Danity Kane Era: 'I'll Never Recover'

New allegations have surfaced against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs regarding his treatment of pop star Dawn Richard during her time in the girl group Danity Kane.

Representing Richard, attorney Lisa Bloom revealed that the decision to take legal action against the disgraced Bad Boy Records mogul stemmed from witnessing hotel surveillance footage that went viral, showing Diddy altercation with his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

"All she wants to do is make music and be a musician. And yet, she found herself in the position – after Cassie Ventura came forward – of saying, 'I need to come forward too, in support of Cassie, and in support of others, to tell my own story,'" Bloom said, per the Daily Mail report, titled, "I'll never recover from what Diddy did to me in the dressing room after making my dreams come true."

In the lawsuit, Richard alleged that the disgraced music producer caused her financial loss, physical harm, emotional suffering, and significant psychological distress while he employed her.

Diddy is facing charges related to sex trafficking following the emergence of disturbing video footage showing him violently attacking Ventura online.

Upon witnessing Diddy's alleged misconduct, Richard came forward with disturbing accusations which included Diddy forcibly touching her buttocks and chest during an encounter in her dressing room.

Additionally, Richard disclosed that the "I Need A Girl" rapper insisted on her undressing to her undergarments, all the while subjecting her to derogatory remarks about her appearance in the presence of industry professionals, security personnel, and his acquaintances.

The lawsuit claims Diddy called Richard "lazy, fat, ugly, and skinny."

Diddy also reportedly made inappropriate advances towards her while they were on a trip to Glasgow, Scotland, in October 2010 and that he had been exerting control over Richard for an extended period, despite promising to help further her music career during her time in Danity Kane.

In response to the accusations, the rapper denied the claims that she was not compensated for her efforts and claimed that Richard was deprived of adequate rest and nourishment as a result of the demanding work hours imposed.

Diddy's legal team also that the former pop star's actions were an attempt to twist the truth and fabricate a web of lies solely for financial gain. They added that the move seemed carefully orchestrated to align with the launch of her latest album and promotional activities.

Richard wasn't the only Danity Kane member who was thrilled that justice was about to be served to Diddy.

Aubrey O'Day said in September, "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing."

O'Day has consistently voiced her opposition to Diddy. The debut of Danity Kane dates back to 2005 when the group was brought together on Diddy's "Making the Band," eventually signing with his Bad Boy Records label.

They disbanded in 2014.