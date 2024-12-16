Liam Payne's Tragic End: Waiter Details Intense Nights with 1D Star Leading to His Death

The Argentinian server implicated in the investigation surrounding Liam Payne's death has disclosed the gift he received from the singer in lieu of declining his Rolex.

Braian Nahuel Paiz, 24, was arrested after allegations of being involved in drug supply. However, vehemently denies any connection to the fatal incident.

In an interview with TMZ, Paiz shed light on the events leading up to the tragic incident that claimed Payne's life when he fell from a balcony in a hotel in Buenos Aires.

He confessed that while they did use cocaine together, he did not provide any drugs to Liam and only accepted one item from him: a sketch.

"They say I'm a dealer, that I carried drugs, that I sold them. The truth is that no, I didn't sell them," said the waiter.

In response to questions about whether the server indulged in drug use with Payne, he acknowledged that they had consumed drugs together on both occasions they hung out.

When pressed for specifics on the substances involved, he admitted to partaking in cocaine with the "Strip That Down" singer, saying, "There wasn't even a lot of it but we had some with whiskey."

During the interview for the outlet's "Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?" documentary, Paiz also revealed the presence of a Dove soap box and aluminum foil in the room, items that had been captured in crime scene pictures.

When questioned about taking money, Paiz denied doing so and shared that Payne had even offered him his Rolex, which he declined.

He mentioned to the interviewer, "I didn't accept anything, just a drawing he drew which was part of my eyes, nose, mouth."

He gestured to an area of his face to show which part Payne had sketched.

"He draws, I draw. I'm studying to do it, so I had drawings."

However, in another interview with Argentinian TV journalist Guillermo Panizza last November, Paiz once defended himself against allegations, claiming that Payne had been using a secret Instagram profile to stay in touch with him.

He said that he didn't supply the singer with substances.

"I never supplied Liam with drugs. Liam's first contact with me was at my place of work. We swapped details and saw each other later that night. It was all normal. He came down from his hotel room to fetch me because I had got lost."

"We got together there and he showed me some of the music he was going to bring out. I've heard people saying he was taking drugs, but the truth is that when he got to the restaurant where I was working he was already under the effects of drugs and he didn't actually eat anything."