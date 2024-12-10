Liam Payne's Death Sparks New Charges Against Two Hotel Workers

New documents have revealed that two more people have been charged in connection to the death of Liam Payne.

In documents published by Rolling Stone, the judge in charge of the case is looking into charges against two members of staff from the CasaSur Palermo hotel where Payne died. The judge in the case has listed the hotel's manager as well as a receptionist as the additional people charged in the case.

Rolling Stone did not reveal what they are currently being charged with although the document does ask that the two be informed of their accusation.

"Since there is sufficient reason to suspect that they have participated in the investigated act, we ask that the following people give a statement," the documents read.

The additional two people are part of several that have been charged in connection to Payne's death. They will be questioned on Dec. 18 while the two hotel staff workers will be forced to appear in court on Dec. 19.

Each person has the option to refuse to answer questions, and the city's legal system states that the judge presiding over the case must decide whether to prosecute the person or drop them from the case following their interrogation.

In October, it was also reported that the hotel receptionist head – who is one of the two who has been charged – had made two calls to 911 around the time of Payne's death. In one of the calls, the receptionist reportedly described "a guest who is off his head on drugs and alcohol."

They went on to say that "when he is conscious he is destroying everything in the room," adding: "We need you to send someone, please.'" They asked that help be sent "urgently" and that they were unsure if the guest's life was in danger.

"They must be in a room that has a balcony. And well, we're a little bit worried he'll do something, that he'll put his life at risk," they said.

The report from Rolling Stone shares that the prosecutor on the case met with the hotel's manager and was shown footage from a camera near to where Payne hit the ground.

"Given everything shown, it's clear that there has not been a serious, profound, nor, at least until now, a serious investigation," the filing said.

Payne died after falling from a third-story balcony. He died from multiple head traumas as well as external bleeding. At the time of his death, multiple substances were found in his system, including pink cocaine.