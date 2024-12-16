OG Maco's Family Clarifies Rapper's Condition Amid Death Rumors Following Alleged Suicide Attempt: Full Statement

Rapper OG Maco was described as being in "critical but stable condition" after what family members are calling an alleged suicide attempt, according to a social media post on Sunday.

Trap rap legend Maco was shot in the head — as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot — and was put in the hospital. Local news outlets said the shooting took place last weekend and that a neighbor called police after hearing a gunshot.

In an official statement, his family said, "We want to inform OG Maco's fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition."

They further stated that any upcoming developments would be announced through his verified social media accounts.

"He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight," the statement added.

Below is the full statement shared by the rapper's family on social media:

Before the family shared this news, rumors were swirling around social media claiming Maco died, confusing his fans.

Earlier, his manager, Poppa Perc, told AllHipHop that the rapper had, in fact, undergone a self-inflicted gunshot wound but was still alive. The confirmation came following a now-deleted post made by DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia.

Maco's personal struggles have been well-established over the years. He lost his right eye in a car accident in 2016 and was diagnosed with a flesh-eating disease in 2019, which left him with deep scars.

The rapper is considered a trap music pioneer and has risen in prominence since 2011. His official debut studio album, "The God Of Rage," was released in 2021, and during his career, he has released more than 20 EPs and mixtapes.

According to Poppa Perc, Maco is currently working on rebranding himself and will be releasing new music under a new name going forward.

"I thought he was dead when I first saw him," he told AllHipHop. "We were about rebrand and drop [new music] under a whole new alias. We need everyone's prayers."