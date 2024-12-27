Rapper OG Maco Dead at 32 After Reported Suicide

OG Maco, the rapper behind the hit song "U Guessed It," has died at the age of 32.

TMZ broke the news of his death, reporting that Maco died on Dec. 26 while he was surrounded by family. Maco was previously hospitalized on Dec. 12 after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

After being transferred to the hospital, it was reported that Maco was in "critical but stable condition" after family members called the incident an apparent suicide attempt. His family released a statement at the time and shared that other developments in the case would be announced by them.

"We want to inform OG Maco's fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition," it began.

"He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight," his family added.

Prior to the family releasing their statement, Maco's manager told AllHipHop that the rapper had indeed suffered from a self-induced gunshot wound to the head, but was alive at the time of his statement.

But after Maco was transferred to the hospital, his condition took a turn for the worse, TMZ reports. He went into critical condition and was unable to be revived. Doctors had previously been struggling to get a brain scan on the rapper in order to flush out the toxins in his system, however, he ended up passing away.

Over the years, Maco had many personal struggles. He first lost his right eye in a car accident in 2016 and was diagnosed with a flesh-eating disease in 2019.

Prior to his death, he was planning on rebranding and working on new music.