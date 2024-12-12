OG Maco in Critical Condition After Suffering Gunshot Injury in Suspected Suicide Attempt

Reports of OG Maco having been hospitalized due to a suicide attempt have circulated the internet.

According to TMZ Hip Hop on December 12, the "U Guessed It" hitmaker was immediately sent to the hospital due to a gunshot wound to his head.

Police authorities disclosed that a 911 call at around 10 AM in Los Angeles was received, which was caused by a gunshot noise heard by a neighbor. Specific details around the incident remain unclear. However, it is speculated that the accident was a suicide attempt.

The outlet also shared that Maco was unresponsive and was rushed right away to undergo surgery. Authorities have also obtained a firearm in the area of the incident.

However, the rapper's manager, Poppa Percccc, argued that Maco had not passed away and was only in critical condition. He also encouraged Maco's fans, family, and acquaintances to send their prayers.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the news left netizens in disbelief.

"Why would he want to take his life," one commented. "He needs to open up to people, he needs people around him at this time, a lot of persons pass through this phase of life, but not all are able to endure."

"Glad he is still with us. We're gonna go through all this life together, no matter how hard it gets," another joined in.