Sexyy Red and Summer Walker Say Cheating 'Two Times Is Nothing' in Controversial Dating Advice

Summer Walker and Sexyy Red had some controversial advice to give to one of their fans when it comes to cheating.

The pair sat down together to have a candid conversation for Apple Music. It was then that they gave their unfiltered advice to a caller who has been dealing with infidelity in a relationship. The caller shared that she has been with her boyfriend for nine years and that he has cheated on her twice during that relationship. She asked for any advice during this time.

Walker acknowledged the unhealthy nature of accepting the affairs. However, she quickly pivoted.

"People shouldn't be accepting that but you are right, like literally, two times is nothing! But friend we can't sound like this. We have to work on ourselves and accept better," she said.

Sexyy Redd then chimed in.

"They all act like that. Some people genuinely feel like there are men that don't cheat, and they'll argue you down about it. But no, babe, they're all cheating. So I say go back too, like what the f--k," she shared.

The girls did have a boundary when it came to cheating and went back to giving advice.

"If he crossed the line with who he cheated with, that's different. But if this some s--t you can get over... But, and I can also say: you been with him for 9 years, girl, you might, should break up with him. Get you a break and see what life is like," they continued.

Walker's words come as she has been linked to Chicago rapper Rico Recklezz. The singer debuted the romance on Instagram, captioning it, "God sent me 2 fix her heart."

Walker previously dated London on da Track, with the relationship leading to her first child in March 2021. From there, Walker then announced her second pregnancy with rapper Larry A.K.A. in June 2022. However, they split up before the baby was born.

Walker moved on to Lil Meech in 2023 and accused him of cheating on her.