Summer Walker Is Dating Rico Recklezz and Fans Aren't Happy

R&B songstress Summer Walker may have just gotten hard launched, as Chicago rapper Rico Recklezz shared a photo of the two hugging via Instagram, captioning it, "God sent me 2 fix her heart."

Fans quickly took to the comments to express their dismay, with one comment reading, "Noooo don't do it summer walker." Another perplexed fan wrote, "This is the most random celebrity relationship of all time."

"She's dating on a decline.... Is her self esteem ok?" said one X user, while another added, "How the hell did Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz even cross paths?"

Hints that Recklezz and the often broken-hearted singer were in a relationship dropped once Walker shared photos on her Instagram story in November receiving roses and a card that read "Will You Be Mine?" as the rapper appeared on FaceTime.

Rico Recklezz and Summer Walker appear to be in a relationship.



"God sent me 2 fix her heart ❤️‍🩹" pic.twitter.com/pMRO7kGjds — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 12, 2024

Walker previously dated London on da Track, with the relationship leading to her first child in March 2021. The two broke up shortly after, as Walker then announced her second pregnancy with rapper Larry A.K.A. Lvrd Pharaoh in June 2022. She gave birth to twin boys in December 2022, though they split up before the babies were born.

The "Still Over It" songstress went on to date actor and rapper Lil Meech for a few months before breaking up in July 2023, accusing Meech of cheating on her.

"Some women leave worst for worster, I know it's not a word it fits for the situations" replied one concerned fan, hoping Walker doesn't repeat some of the same mistakes that led her to be hurt and jaded in love previously. Though the relationship is fairly new, there is hope that this may be an opportunity for Walker to break cycles.