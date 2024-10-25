Summer Walker Releases Music Video With Surprising Cameo From 'Love Island's Serena and Kordell

R&B songstress Summer Walker has officially released her latest single "Heart of a Woman," surprising fans with a music video cameo from Love Island USA season 6 winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham.

The first single to emerge from her upcoming album Finally Over It, "Heart of a Woman" is an emotional ballad about being entangled in a love you can't move on from. "Question is, why I do the things I do? / Answer I may never find, but I'll always choose you / Wanna give up on you but, damn, I know I can't / I put the blame on me for giving you chance after chance," is the song's first verse, reminiscent of an early Mary J. Blige track. Walker is known to dive deep into matters of the heart, singlehandedly reviving the soul of 90s R&B.

Dubbed by fans as "Korena," the music video showcases the popular Love Island USA couple showing off their acting abilities, arguing intensely while coming back together in love each time.

Page, 25, and Beckham, 22, have brought social media along for the journey of their relationship following their reality TV romance. While they became officially boyfriend and girlfriend soon after their season ended, Page shared with PEOPLE that there will be no moving in together without the promise of a ring. "No apartment. There's none of that. The next step would be engagement," she reveals. "And we need some time for that."

The couple's season of Love Island USA was largely popular on social media, leading to many excited reactions to their music video cameo.

YALL IM GAGGING SO BAD RN SUMMER WALKER REALLY GOT SERENA AND KORDELL ON HER ‘HEART OF A WOMAN’ MUSIC VIDEO??? pic.twitter.com/BNMWBO8WSb — • A • (@totaltauruss) October 25, 2024

Seeing Serena and Kordell in the Summer Walker lyric video was not on my bingo card for 2024. My universes colliding 😭 pic.twitter.com/GQSEtCIg0Y — nkosi (@nkosimag) October 25, 2024

Summer walker being a kordena stan means everything to me — $ (@5stxrchick) October 25, 2024

Walker's album Finally Over It marks the third installment of her Over It series, following Over It (2019) and Still Over It (2021). It's set for release later this year.