Lady Gaga Reveals She Was In An AC/DC Music Video Before She Got Famous

Before she was famous, Lady Gaga appeared as an extra in the 2000 music video for AC/DC's "Stiff Upper Lip."

The pop star, 38, appeared in the "Carpool Karaoke" Christmas episode on Sunday along with Chappell Roan and Dua Lipa, and shared the story of her time in an AC/DC music video with Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe.

Gaga shared a clip of her grandmother singing — or shouting — along to AC/DC's 1979 hit "Highway to Hell."

"Get it, grandma" the singer said, going on to share some of the life lessons imparted by her grandma. Then Lowe stepped out of the vehicle to bring Lady Gaga a gift: AC/DC singer Brian Johnson.

Johnson, 77, and Lady Gaga then sang a duet of "Highway to Hell." Johnson was impressed by her singing, and she revealed her longtime connection to the band's music.

"You wanna hear something funny? I was in the 'Stiff Upper Lip' video," she told Johnson. "I was 17 and I was an extra in the back."

"I was headbanging and they were like, 'hmmm. Don't head bang, we want it to be modern.' And I was like, 'no, there's only one move that I can do,'" she said.

The hourlong holiday special was the first episode of "Carpool Karaoke" in a year and a half. At the beginning of the episode, longtime host James Cordon officially handed the reins, or the keys, over to Lowe.

"Zane, my guy. Listen I need a favor, okay? I've got three friends, they just need a ride," he told Lowe over the phone at the start of the episode.

Dua Lipa sang along to "Sleigh Ride" by the Ronettes, and Chappell Roan delivered a rendition of Wham's "Last Christmas."

Gaga also sang her 2008 holiday single "Christmas Tree," and closed out the show with a cover of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," with Lowe joining her band on electric guitar. That cover is set to be released as an independent audio track.

