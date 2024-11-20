Lady Gaga's 'LG7': Everything to Know About the 'Deeply Personal' and 'Genre-Bending' New Album

Lady Gaga has been teasing new music for some time, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the recording studio on Instagram while also filming her role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Now, to the excitement of her fans, she has officially talked about the album, currently dubbed LG7.

The album is set to drop in February, Gaga revealed to Vogue, although the exact release date is still under wraps. The first single, "Disease," arrived last month and set Gaga return to her dark-pop roots. However, the single has not done well on the charts and has only peaked within the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 -- a poor performance for a star who has 18 top 10 hits.

The star shared the meaning behind the song in a post to her Instagram.

"I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It's never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic," she said.

"Disease is about facing that fear. Facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can't win or escape the parts of myself that scare me," she added.

Gaga first teased the new album during the finale of her Gaga Chromatica Ball film, which premiered in May 2024. As the film concluded, a preview of one of her new tracks played alongside the words, "LG7. Gaga returns," but no specific date was announced at that time.

The singer shared a preview of the new album while she was in Paris for the 2024 Olympic ceremony. She appeared outside and blasted a metallic electronic beat from her laptop. After playing the snippet, she giggled and closed the laptop before heading back into the car.

Mother Monster also spoke about the inspiration for the new album with Vogue.

"The album is not extremely serious in that its very fun and meant to be enjoyed at a party, in a club, or at home having personal fun time—to be free of your worries at home or walking through life," she told the publication.

Gaga went on to reveal the album is "genre-bending" and is "deeply personal."

"The album is chaotic from a genre perspective—it is genre-bending, and I think in that way is a deeply personal look into my mind as a producer and the way I think about music. When I write and produce and sing songs, I am always drawing upon my knowledge of the history of music, and so many artists and producers that came before me. In that way, this album is a celebration of a lot of the music that made me who I am, because when I returned to a darker pop style of pop, all my early experiences with music came out," she added.

Last month, Gaga released the Jazz-inspired project Harlequin as part of the Joker movie. However, this new album is a pop one and her fiancé Michael Polansky is the person who persuaded her to go back to the genre.

"Michael [Polansky] is the person who told me to make a new pop record, she told Vogue.

"He was like, 'Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music,'" Gaga added.

"On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy. Like anyone would for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it," Polansky told the outlet.

Further details about the project have not been reveled at this time.