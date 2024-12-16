Justin Timberlake's Revealing Wardrobe Malfunction Goes Viral: 'Bringing Micro Back'

Justin Timberlake has found himself at the center of an unexpected viral moment this week after a recent concert stop on the singer's ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The 43-year-old pop star was performing at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena when a wardrobe malfunction involving his harness became a major talking point online.

A fan-captured video, now boasting over 6 million views on TikTok, shows Timberlake awkwardly adjusting his harness, which appeared to draw attention to his groin area.

The incident occurred during his performance of "Mirrors," where the singer is suspended over the crowd on a platform. Despite the wardrobe mishap, Timberlake continued his set like a pro, tugging at his shirt in a seeming attempt to cover up the area. (Watch the clip below.)

Social media quickly lit up with commentary, with some fans making light-hearted jokes and others drawing comparisons to similar stage incidents, as the Daily Mail reported.

Chris Brown Harness Incident

Some users referenced Chris Brown's equally revealing harness malfunction from earlier this year, while others took a more cheeky approach with remarks like, "Bringing micro back," in a nod to Timberlake's hit song "SexyBack."

Timberlake has not yet commented on the incident himself, but this of course isn't the first time that his name has been linked to a very public costuming incident.

Indeed, several in the comments were quick to recall Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson, when he accidentally exposed Jackson's breast in what subsequently became known as "Nipplegate" — an event that had lasting repercussions for Jackson's career but saw Timberlake largely escape criticism.

More recently, the Framing Britney Spears documentary and Britney Spears' memoir have renewed the discussions about Timberlake's past actions, including his apparent treatment of Jackson and Spears. In fact, Timberlake issued a public apology in 2021, expressing regret for perpetuating misogyny and racism and apologizing to both women individually.

Timberlake is currently touring in support of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought I Was, which was released earlier this year.