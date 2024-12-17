Fans Call Liam Payne's Death Documentary 'Invasive' as Witness Details Fatal Fall: 'Let Him Rest'

In a recently released documentary, titled "TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?", a witness described the moment when the singer plummeted to his death as a memory that will forever haunt him.

The documentary, which dives into the circumstances surrounding the incident, has sparked controversy among fans who find it intrusive and untimely.

During a recent stay at the hotel, a witness named Bret Watson was deeply affected by the tragic sight of Payne falling to his death, reflecting on the emotional impact it had on him.

"We happened to be looking out of the window of our hotel at the pool area to show her [the planner] the view from the hotel," Watson said.

"We saw Liam fall... and so we immediately rushed out on the balcony to see what it was and when we looked down we could see that it was Liam laying on the ground."

In TMZ’s riveting new special, an eyewitness shares a never-before-heard firsthand account of #LiamPayne’s last hours. Hear their story – and that of the 3 suspects that prosecutors want charged – in “TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who's To Blame?” Airs TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/ZyTjqEOlZW — TMZ (@TMZ) December 16, 2024

The British pop star was thought to have passed away instantly.

According to an investigation conducted by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office, the One Direction star's system tested positive for a combination of alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants.

Authorities dismissed the possibility of suicide, clarifying that "in the state he was in, he did not know what he was doing and could not understand it."

His chilling story is featured in conjunction with an analysis of official police records, all while authorities continue to investigate the tragic incident. Additionally, the documentary captures interviews with the three individuals taken into custody as part of the inquiry.

Following the recent airing of the program in the US, there has been a wave of online backlash from individuals expressing their fury just a mere two months following Payne's death.

watching the Liam Payne TMZ/Fox special …



I know most celebrity deaths get a documentary/dug into .. but some of these topics are so invasive. just let him rest 💔 — maddie (@HlSTORYHUHH) December 17, 2024

The case isn't even closed and you interview people suspected of his m*rder. You hit the bottom,TMZ . You're just as disgusting as the man sitting on that chair. Stop profiting off Liam Payne's death. https://t.co/UAHVBpCQRv — SunshineEa⁷❯❯❯❯ (@_JiminAteMochi_) December 15, 2024

this is so gross. the case is not even closed. LIES — emma⁷ 🇵🇹 rip liam 💔 (@emmacabral10) December 17, 2024

i feel we have just as much info here that they’ve said so far, there’s some interviews of people that were there on the security footage carrying him, the employee who supplied him w drugs and witnesses who saw him fall, the way they’re talking about him is what’s frustrating — sosa (@Sarahbabe444) December 17, 2024

TMZ is going to release a documentary. "TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?" airs Monday night at 8 PM ET on FOX.



It's disgusting how they have profited all this time from all of this🤬#JusticeForLiam pic.twitter.com/DfVgxlF3yh — Rave Nix (@RaveNixkz) December 14, 2024

I feel sick to my stomach at this documentary!! Liam did not deserve any of this. #JusticeForLiam — Lauren (@laurenwardropex) December 17, 2024