Usher's Bodyguard Left Shocked After Watching Couple's NSFW Cherry Tricks at His Show

Usher's security guard appears to be fed up with all of the racy shenanigans at the singer's shows.

Usher is currently on his Past Present Future Tour, and as part of his show, Usher feeds women cherries or gives them to a couple to feed each other. This has led to imaginative things couples can do with them and the NSFW actions that take place as a result. However, while Usher looks to be amused as he just watches, security in charge of the singer appear to be done with the schtick all together.

At his concert stop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 6, Usher once again gave a couple some cherries to have a freaky fruit session with. In the clip posted to X, Usher looks pleasantly surprised by what the couple was able to do. On the other hand, the security guard behind the singer appears to be getting ready to give up his job all together.

In a brief clip showcasing Usher watching a couple with a few cherries, his security guard looks visibly uncomfortable. The security guard glances at the tongue-wrestling for a split second, however, he appears to be so disgusted that he ends up turning away. Afterwards, the man looks back to see if the act is done, only to be left disheartened that it is still underway.

Security at Usher’s concert rethinking his career choice 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jbUaUVXoqC — Complex (@Complex) December 8, 2024

This is not the only wild act that has happed with the cherries at one of Usher's shows. While the singer was performing at the same venue days before the latest performance, Usher gave a man some cherries to give to his partner to eat and the man took it upon himself to not only feed her, but also dry hump her by placing his legs on nearby rails and thrusting back and forth.

I was at the Usher concert last night and this dude was ready to jump his woman’s bones in front of everybody!



And PLEASE watch til the end! 😂😂😂 #PastPresentFutureTour pic.twitter.com/JJtcd4KFN8 — travis’s video soul. (@travisfromdabk_) December 6, 2024

The crowd roared with laughter at the sight and Usher was clearly shocked at what had just taken place.

Usher's tour goes into May of 2025, so it is safe to say the shenanigans won't end anytime soon.