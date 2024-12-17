Lil Wayne Says He Settled His Super Bowl Beef With Kendrick Lamar: 'He Better Kill It'

Lil Wayne has confirmed that he and Kendrick Lamar have settled any tension following the controversy surrounding next year's Super Bowl halftime show.

The drama began earlier this year when Lamar was announced as the headliner for the Feb. 9 game in Wayne's hometown of New Orleans.

Feeling snubbed, Weezy expressed his disappointment publicly, a sentiment Lamar seemed to address on his latest album GNX. On the track "wacced out murals," Lamar rapped about Wayne's reaction, prompting speculation of a rift between the two rap icons.

Now, in an interview with Skip Bayless, Wayne has revealed that he and Lamar have spoken, and any misunderstandings have been resolved. "I've spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it. He gotta kill it," Wayne shared.

When asked about Lamar's lyrics on GNX, Wayne admitted he hadn't listened to the track despite initially reacting to it online. After Bayless read the lyrics aloud, Wayne responded: "That was my first time hearing it. I think he's a fan like I'm a fan of his music. I think he saw what everyone else saw - how much it meant to me. He didn't let me down."

Wayne further reflected on the lyrics, which include Lamar's admission: "Used to bump 'Tha Carter III,' I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down."

The Young Money mogul acknowledged his disappointment at being overlooked for the Super Bowl performance but recognized Lamar's success as well-earned. "His hard work is the reason why he made it there," Wayne said.

The initial fallout from Lamar's "wacced out murals" lyrics included a heated post from Wayne on X, where he wrote: "Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let's not take kindness for weakness."

He stated, adding a cryptic warning: "Let this giant sleep. No one really wants destruction, not even me, but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love."

I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 23, 2024

Wayne also addressed rumors about him performing at the Super Bowl as a special guest alongside Lamar, shutting them down quickly. "I'm not even gonna be in the country."

Reports that Wayne recorded a response track after Lamar allegedly ignored a phone call were also seemingly dismissed as false. With the air cleared, it seems both artists are moving forward, leaving fans to anticipate what Lamar will bring to the Super Bowl stage.