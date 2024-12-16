Justin and Hailey Bieber Go on Costa Rica Getaway After Selena Gomez's Engagement Announcement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are living their best lives.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, they shared several candid pictures of their recent vacation to Costa Rica. On Dec. 16, Justin shared an Instagram carousel of photos that appeared to chronicle his weekend with Hailey.

In the first photo, Hailey playfully kisses Justin on the cheek. The second image captures a serene palm tree at sunset, while the third shows Justin returning the affection with a kiss on Hailey's cheek. In the fourth shot, Hailey poses in the sunlight wearing a stunning red dress adorned with roses, and in the fifth, she smiles while Justin tips his baseball cap.

The collection also includes a few blurry snaps of the "Peaches" singer, a solo portrait of Hailey, a photo of Justin golfing, and a tranquil video of the ocean at sunset.

A source close to the couple spoke to People about the reason for the vacation.

"They attended a wedding but also had special alone time. They seemed very happy," they said.

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September, having first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in 2018 before hosting a grander wedding celebration in South Carolina a year later.

Hailey and Justin dispelled rumors of an impending divorce earlier this year with a source revealing to People that they "laugh at the constant divorce rumors."

"It's annoying but just noise," they added.

Their vacation comes after Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez, announced her engagement to producer Benny Blanco. While there were rumors of a feud between Gomez and Hailey in the past, both have publicly spoken out against the rumors. Hailey even liked the announced of Gomez's engagement.

In the past, Hailey has addressed claims that she stole Justin from Selena.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," she told Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

She also said the there was "no drama" with Selena. They also posed for a picture together in 2022 that went viral.

Hailey Bieber liked Selena Gomez’s Engagement announcement photo🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/JxSuEmbZsk — FB’s Lawyer (@Priyanshiiii1) December 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Gomez and Blanco have been dating for a little over a year. No wedding date has been announced.