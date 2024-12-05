Billie Eilish Admits Her Dressing Sexy Era Was 'Just to Prove a Point': 'F**k You Guys'

Billie Eilish has gotten candid about her fashion choices, in particular, her decision to dress sexier as a power statement.

The singer sat down with Complex in an interview that was released on Dec. 5. In it, she shared that her decision to dress racier was to prove a point that she cannot be put in a box.

"When I was around 16, I was put in such a box of, like, 'Billie Eilish wears baggy clothes only. And she's not a woman. And she doesn't look like a girl. And she's not desirable,'" Eilish began.

"So when I made 'Happier Than Ever,' I was kind of like, 'OK, people have decided that I'm this one thing. And I am that thing. But I'm also all these other things.' So of course, classic me, I had to go with the completely extreme version of it," she added.

Eilish said that she changed her style as a "f-ck you" to people, demonstrating that she can do whatever she wants.

"I was just like, 'F-ck you guys. I can do whatever I want. And then I can go back to what I was doing before, and you guys can eat it.' So even though it was a little extreme how I did it all, I feel really grateful for it," she concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish talked about her songs "Birds of a Feather" and "Wildflower" becoming the biggest hits from her most recent album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

"I would never have chosen 'WILDFLOWER' to be the single ever in a million years. I would've been like, 'Oh, it's going to be 'LUNCH' or 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' or 'THE GREATEST.' And even with 'Birds of a Feather,' I was like, 'Eh, I don't know. Probably not.' But it's worked out in my favor, which is great," she said.

"When it comes to letting the fans pick the singles, I didn't even really think of it that way. I was just like, 'No singles!' But that's really what's happened, and it's so much better," Eilish continued.

Hit Me Hard and Soft has been critically acclaimed and has gone on to land on many publications' year-end lists as one of the best albums of the year. She also scored a bevy go Grammy nominations because of the project.