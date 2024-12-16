Billie Eilish Gets Hit by Necklace During Performance of 'What Was I Made For?'

Billie Eilish was hit by an object during her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" world tour in Arizona, causing outrage among fans.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a clip shows the singer getting hit in the face by a necklace, which was most likely thrown by an overexcited fan in the audience. The incident happened during Eilish's performance of the somber "What Was I Made For?"

The heartfelt moment was ruined by the sudden interruption, as the crowd gasped in shock upon seeing the "bad guy" songstress getting struck by the accessory.

Clips also showed Eilish being visibly frustrated but was professional enough to quickly gain composure and continue the performance. Eilish was then seen picking up the bracelet calmly, before throwing it away.

On social media, fans vented their annoyance with the audience member who recklessly threw the necklace. They emphasized the levels of disrespect present in the venue by calling out the fan's rudeness and lack of concert etiquette.

One fan said, "I miss when people had respect at concerts."

Meanwhile, some agreed that people who throw objects on the stage should be flagged in concerts, while others simply expressed concern for Eilish.

A second fan insisted, "I'm sorry but people who do this should be permanently banned."

"That's so scary, hope Billie's okay," another tweeted.