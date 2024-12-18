Kanye West Claims Title of 'Richest Black Man in American History' During Fiery Deposition

Kanye West has dubbed himself the "richest Black man in American history," according to a portion of a legal deposition set to air in an upcoming episode of A&E's Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath. The series is scheduled to debut on 26 December.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, West appeared in a mask and displayed his characteristic bravado while boldly declaring himself the "richest Black person in the history of America as he answered questions related to a $20 million lawsuit filed against him by MyChannel, Inc.

The suit claims West reneged on a joint collaboration deal with the Black-owned e-commerce firm after utilizing the company's proprietary technology.

West, however, refused to put his phone down during the deposition, although opposing counsel had requested him to not do so.

"Due to my mental geniusness, in order to focus on this bulls***, I need to be on a phone," he stated.

When questioned on where he was and what was inside the room, he refused to answer. That is when things progressed and developed further.

"Where is that room?" an attorney asked before West responded, "I'm not going to tell you! You're never going to see me again."

When pressed further on other things in the room, he answered, "Are you stupid? I'm not going to tell you other things. I don't have the time to be talking about... I got a chair in the room?"

According to AllHipHop, the deposition stems from claims by MyChannel, Inc. that West lured them into a partnership with promises of a $10 million investment but cut ties after six months.

The firm says it poured $7 million and over 10,000 hours into the Yeezy project before West allegedly "misappropriated" its technology.

MyChannel is now pursuing $20M in damages by claiming West exploited them to boost his Yeezy brand and never delivered on his promises.

A&E will air the full video of West's deposition during an episode.