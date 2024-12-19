Lil Durk Facing New Allegations for Breaking Prison Rules Ahead of Murder-For-Hire Trial

Lil Durk has been found to be non-compliant with the rules while in a California detention facility even after being provided with guidelines to adhere to specific regulations.

A recent report from Law & Crime revealed host Jesse Weber discussing a judge's decision to maintain the 32-year-old rapper's incarceration leading up to his upcoming trial.

Weber mentioned a sealed exhibit submitted by prosecutors detailing a consistent pattern of criminal conduct and obstruction attributed to Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks.

The document further disclosed that the Chicago-born MC has been non-compliant with regulations at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles following his extradition from Florida last November.

In direct violation of the rules prohibiting three-way calls, the accused has persistently exploited the telephone system at MDC to partake in, as noted by Weber.

Incorporating details such as these helps prosecutors demonstrate the importance of a defendant's ability to comply with regulations while in custody, raising questions about their potential adherence to rules upon release on bail.

Last week, an initial motion for pretrial release was submitted on behalf of Durk, seeking a bond prior to his trial proceedings.

Regrettably, this initial endeavor to secure a bond in connection with his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme was rejected. The legal representatives representing him put forth a comprehensive bond proposal, encompassing Durk's two residences in Georgia, valued at a total of $2.3 million.

In the case of Durk in 2019, he was issued a bond for charges related to an alleged intention to commit murder, which was ultimately dismissed.

Contained within the document were details about a distinct federal lawsuit in Chicago connecting Durk to a different homicide. Allegations suggest that he incentivized individuals with money to eliminate those accountable for the killing of his sibling Derrick "OTF DThang" Banks in 2021.

Lil Durk found himself in legal trouble when he was apprehended and accused of involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme on October 24.

Facing federal charges, Durk maintains his innocence against allegations of conspiracy, using interstate facilities for murder-for-hire leading to a fatal outcome, and engaging in firearms-related offenses. The trial date for these charges has been set for January 7, 2025.