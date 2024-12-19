Jay-Z's Roc Nation has released a new Instagram statement, seemingly targeting the celebrity attorney Tony Buzbee's new sexual assault allegations.

However, some fans have found the post to be "embarrassing," with several reading it as a desperate attempt to divert attention away from Jay-Z's current sexual assault allegations.

The post says, "Let's get this right, ROCNATION is NOT going to be arrested because his client / alleged ex-lover is accusing him of assaulting her, giving her a venereal disease and asking her to falsify documents in a lawsuit.

It adds, "We suppose it is also ROCNATION's fault that your other ex-clients are suing you for allegedly stealing their money? No and no. God is behind that sunlight you keep referencing. We are not the source of every sunlight that you get but Roc sunshine is coming your way Mr. 1800. Shameful."

The high-profile attorney, who has filed multiple lawsuits against Diddy and one against Jay-Z, is being accused of infecting a woman he dated with a venereal disease.

According to TMZ via a new suit filed in New York Supreme Court, the accuser, identified as "Jane Doe," says Buzbee has taken advantage of her since 2018 when they first met during an online conversation. The two allegedly had sexual intercourse without Buzbee revealing he had a venereal disease, which is not specifically named in the suit.

Though the revelation is certainly an unexpected twist, most fans are still bringing the attention back to Jay-Z.

"Now Jay looks so desperate, we know it's you!" commented on Instagram user, accusing the rapper of being the force behind his surfaced information. "They're trying to DEFLECT!!!! Stick to the case.... and the poor victims" added another.

"Whoever's writing these needs to stop," one comment read, questioning whether or not Jay-Z is truly the mastermind behind the platform's public responses regarding Buzzbee's case.

In the meantime, Buzbee tells TMZ her lawsuit is a criminal conspiracy to discredit and intimidate him from pursuing claims in the Diddy litigation. He calls the suit false, frivolous, laughable and ridiculous and will be dismissed along like other suits. He says he has reported the lawyer who filed the latest suit to the relevant legal authorities and will be taking legal action against him and his client.