Phil Collins Reflects on Retirement and Health Struggles After Losing Ability to Drum

Phil Collins shared some health news following the loss of his drumming abilities nearly three years ago.

Now, a newly released documentary titled "Phil Collins: Drummer First" offers a glimpse into his journey in the music industry. It will also show the challenges the Genesis star encountered along the way, just seven months after he announced his retirement in 2022.

The 73-year-old icon admitted, "It's still kind of sinking in a bit..." after the end of his more than 50-year legacy, per People magazine.

"I've spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock."

From the moment he laid hands on his first pair of drumsticks at the age of five, the demanding pursuit "has taken its toll on my hands, legs."

Addressing his decision to retire, Collins expressed, "If I can't do what I did as well as I did it, I'd rather relax and not do anything."

"If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks then I'll have a crack at it," he shared. "But I just feel like I've used up my air miles."

Nic Collins, the son and heir to the drumming legacy of the Grammy-winning artist, mentioned a common belief among musicians and band members - the idea of invincibility.

According to the 23-year-old musician, "I think that's really what it is with my dad — is just this kind of sense of 'you're a drummer, you're invincible, you do what you do. But you don't know it's gonna take a toll in the long run.'"

Nic reflected that his father had a major operation on his neck back in 2015, a result of years spent drumming and poor posture habits.

In a similar vein, Collins grapples with drop foot, a challenging condition that hinders his ability to raise the front of his foot; thus, rendering drumming a near-impossible task. To go through his daily life, he relies on a cane for support.

Half a year prior to retiring from playing the drums, Collins revealed his concerns over his diminishing endurance.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast in 2021, he said, "I'm kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating 'cause, you know, I'd love to be playing up there with my son."

"I can barely hold a stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things, which get in the way."

Collins has maintained a low-profile following conclusion of Genesis' final tour in 2022.

However, music manager Simon Napier-Bell anticipates that new music from the artist will be released in the coming years.

He said in a post, "THE MARQUEE MOVIE...Yesterday we filmed Phil Collins at his house by Lake Geneva. He was in top form, full of wicked stories, hugely fun. And he's just had his studio revamped. For sure, before too long we're going to hear some new music"

Since his last covers album, "Going Back," released in 2010, the "Tarzan" composer has not put out any new music. During his solo tours between 2017 and 2019 and his Genesis tour from 2021 to 2022, Collins faced challenges with playing the drums, leading his son Nic to step in and fill that role.