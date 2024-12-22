Jay-Z's Alleged Son Claims Two Main Problems Scaring the Rapper Off from Taking a Paternity Test

Rymir Satterthwaite, the alleged son of rap star Jay-Z, believes the music mogul is dodging a paternity test because he knows what it means if they have that relationship.

Satterthwaite, in an interview recently with the U.S. Sun, speculated that Jay-Z's reluctance comes from the fact that Satterthwaite's mother was only 16 when they allegedly slept together.

Satterthwaite, 31, initially knocked on the doors of the court in 2010, when he was trying to settle his claims of being the son of Jay-Z, and has been at it ever since.

His most recent filing alleged that the court system defrauded him and violated his rights in his paternity case.

Satterthwaite, during the interview, alongside his godmother Dr. Lillie Coley, said they first tried to sort out the matter of paternity privately before getting lawyers involved.

Jay-Z refused their request for a paternity test, so they were forced to take him to court

Coley said that Jay-Z is declining to take the test because he is afraid to disclose that Satterthwaite's mother was 16 at the time of their purported relationship.

"He's not doing this because of Rymir's mother's age. He got two problems: one, she was [16], and then she got pregnant."

Satterthwaite further stated that he believes Jay-Z has not taken the matter seriously, adding that he feels the rapper might suspect there is some truth to the claim.

Satterthwaite also spoke about his frustrations surrounding the lengthy court process and how his pursuit is not about fame or money.

"I'm really not trying to chase you, to get no fame off you or no money," he said. "I don't want anything from you."

Coley also connected the legal fight to a recent rape suit against Jay-Z, saying the ramifications of those allegations could be felt in their ongoing case.

"This is why you have to be careful how you treat people and what you do because I believe you will reap what you sow," she said.

After bringing up allegations in a lawsuit against some court insiders, Satterthwaite and Coley said they have been obstructive in pushing Jay-Z to admit he is the father.

Both are looking for a declaratory judgment that their constitutional rights were violated and for damages and emotional distress of fighting the case for so many years.

In the interview with The Sun, Satterthwaite went on to say that it was both "heartbreaking and frustrating" that Jay-Z had opted to "deflection and attacks" rather than directly responding to the allegations involved with his current legal issues.

"My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me, and for years I have sought clarity about my identity," Satterthwaite said.

"This is not about greed or spectacle — it's about uncovering the truth and ensuring all parties are held accountable."