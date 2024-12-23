Rihanna Trends For Vibing Alone to Mariah Carey in New Viral Video

Rihanna made headlines due to her attendance at Mariah Carey's Christmas Time tour in Brooklyn, and in a new development that recounted the "Umbrella" hitmaker's concert experience, netizens drew reactions to her being a vibe among the "quiet" audience.

The concert, which marked Carey's final stop for the Christmas-themed tour, had Rihanna as one of its highlights. On Dec. 22, a new viral video showed Rihanna enjoying herself during Carey's performance of We Belong Together.

Rihanna was shown to be dancing along to the beat while singing the lyrics, as her gestures reflected how much she was having fun during Carey's stage.

Rihanna goes viral for being the only person vibing in the crowd at Mariah Carey’s show recently. pic.twitter.com/ZHRk3pwjcT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 21, 2024

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), netizens were amused to see Rihanna let herself loose. However, many seemed to notice the "stiffness" of the crowd around her, which contrasts Rihanna's energy.

One netizen commented, "It's actually worrying the amount of people that have forgotten how to have fun at concerts."

it’s actually worrying the amount of people that have forgotten how to have fun at concerts https://t.co/R7Ki6dcSvi — lucy ⸆⸉ 🐍🪩 (@lucysreputation) December 22, 2024

Meanwhile, some decided to encourage the banning of phones during concerts since the usual screams and sing-alongs of the crowd were apparently replaced by video recordings.

"She gets it. Also, we really do need to start taking phones away at concerts," another fan said.

She gets it. Also we really do need to start taking phones away at concerts. https://t.co/OSGKbD4NaZ — Naomi Ramble (@audaciTAY) December 22, 2024

A third one remarked, "People are so boring at concerts these days, ty RiRi for showing support for MiMi."