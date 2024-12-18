Mariah Carey Signs Rihanna's Chest in Brooklyn Concert, Latter Says Playful Gesture Was 'Heaven'

Mariah Carey stunned everyone with her unexpected gesture to Rihanna at her concert.

It's the holiday season and Carey is currently wrapped her Christmas Time tour in Brooklyn on December 17. The Christmas-themed concert had invited an enthusiastic audience, including pop singer Rihanna.

On X (formerly Twitter), numerous clips showed Carey signing Rihanna's breasts. The "All I Want For Christmas is You" hitmaker was seen holding what appears to be a red Sharpie pen, as the crowd paid close attention to what the singer was doing.

However, Rihanna took the mic and informed the venue of the playful gesture, saying, "Mariah Carey is signing my t** y'all," much to the crowd's loud cheers. The "Umbrella" singer also added, "This s*** is f****** heaven."

After signing, Rihanna expressed awe at Carey's sign and reached out to her for a hug.

Mariah Carey signing Rihanna’s boobs at her concert in Brooklyn:



“Mariah Carey is signing my t*t y’all.” pic.twitter.com/SPijMcxqmH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 18, 2024

Fans were struck by the brief but iconic interaction between the two queens, while some couldn't move on with Carey's insane fan service.

One fan commented, "This is not the collab I was expecting."

This is not the collab I was expecting 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/33ABxNi4Fp — Julio (@julgargon) December 18, 2024

Another remarked, "My mother and my fave interaction. I'll (remember) this forever."

My mother and my fave interaction. I’ll remind this forever❤️ https://t.co/olpyqS3Eyp — Semuel (@semuelwesley) December 18, 2024

"This is probably the most unserious thing to happen all year," a third one said.