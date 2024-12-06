Rihanna Reportedly Retires from Music to Focus on Easy Money from Fashion and Photoshoots

Rihanna is reportedly making plans to step back from the music scene after realizing how effortless it is for her to secure high-paying photo shoots and fashion partnerships.

A new report suggests that the acclaimed 36-year-old artist will shift her focus away from chart-topping hits to explore new opportunities beyond the recording studio.

Continuing to rake in effortless money, Rihanna's friends speculate that the chances of her making a comeback on stage are dwindling.

According to an insider who spoke to Radar Online, "Rihanna hasn't released any music for such a long time, and there's not much sign of any more coming."

"Since becoming a mom, she's still earned big money due to her Fenty range and other affiliated brands, and best of all, it hasn't taken much effort," they continued. "So why does she need to get back into the stress of the studio, touring and promo, when it's just too easy to make money starring in sexy ad campaigns?"

"She's now just a highly paid stripper," the source concluded.

Rihanna, with a net worth of $1.4 billion, is seeking to expand her wealth through a new venture involving the production of reusable cloth diapers. This comes after she welcomed her second son, Riot Rose Mayers, alongside A$AP Rocky, in August 2023.

The news of her pregnancy was also joyfully revealed during the electrifying Super Bowl half-time show.

Having graced the front page of British Vogue alongside her baby boy sporting a cloth diaper, Rihanna's environmentally conscious choice garnered positive feedback.

In response to the praise, the "Diamonds" hitmaker has taken steps to trademark her line of cloth diapers in the US and reportedly plans to introduce innovative product lines under the names Fenty Kids and Fenty Athletic, after seeing the boring options available for her two little ones.

Currently, legal experts in the United States are evaluating the trademarks.

Meanwhile, Rihanna did make a brief return to the music scene at an exclusive pre-wedding celebration for Indian tycoon Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Unfortunately, the Fenty Beauty mogul faced backlash for her performance. She received a hefty sum of over $6 million for a 90-minute set but RiRi was met with criticism for what some deemed as an overpriced salary for a lackluster performance.

Musictimes could not independently verify Radar Online's claims.